YUSUF HAT TRICK – AS ESENTEPE STORM TO THE TOP!

By Richard Beale….

Turkish forward YUSUF OYİT scored a brilliant opportunist hat trick, with the “Champions elect” Değirmenlik suffering a shock defeat against Çanakkale, Esentepe took full advantage and now stand proudly unbeaten in 1st position.

Results: LAPTA TBSK 0 ESENTEPE KKSK 3

Sunday November 12, 2023: AKSA League 1: Lapta Şht Şevket Kadir Stadium.

Weather: Sunny and mild.

With only 8 matches of the season played, it’s early days we must not get carried away but Esentepe’s performance against Lapta has set a benchmark which they must maintain. This was easily their best performance of the season almost perfect, Davut Kansu’s tactics were spot on.

Turkish forward Yusuf Oyit who has had a frustrating time in front of goal this season, no questioning his work ethics but that elusive first goal had not come. He chose this match to break his “duck” scoring 3 opportunist goals.

Though at times they seemed outnumbered in midfield they played the ball wide constantly where Yusuf and Ege Can took full advantage creating a number of chances. Esentepe should have been 3 or 4 up at the break and could easily have won the match 6-0.

This victory was also achieved without the services of probably Esentepe’s best two players midfielder Emre Mutlu (injured) and defender Devran Güneş (suspended).

This was a hardworking team performance, everybody contributed and worked for each other. YUSUF of course with his 3 goals was Esentepe “Man of the Match. Tuğra was a close second, getting through a mountain full of work in midfield. The central defensive pairing of Nersin and Oğuz was far too strong for the Lapta attackers as I said before an almost “perfect performance”,

Lapta were poor in the first half they had to improve, which they did early in the second half when they had their best spell of the match. Recalled Esentepe goalkeeper Osman had only really one effort to deal with which he dealt with brilliantly.

A warm mild day attracted a large crowd both for the home team and the visitors, no trouble whatsoever, though Lapta supporters started heading for the gate with 15 minutes to go!

GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS.

8 mins: A long kick from Osman bounced towards the Lapta goal, Yusuf gave chase flicking the ball over one defender before shooting just over the crossbar.

16 mins: Esentepe took the lead and a first goal for the club by YUSUF OYİT sending in a glancing header from a Emek corner. 0-1

20 mins: Another Emek corner was cleared back to him and he sent in a good cross to the far post where it was met by Ege Can but he headed into the arms of goalkeeper Hakan.

USUF first goal a glancing header. 0-1 DENIZ sets up YUSUF second goal

39 mins: A second and deserved goal for Esentepe, Mahmut on the right broke up a Lapta attack and sent Deniz away, he outpaced a defender, went on into the area drew goalkeeper Hakan out , unselfishly squaring the ball across to an unmarked YUSUF OYİT to shoot into an unguarded goal. 0-2.

49 mins: Lapta came out with more purpose at the start of the second half and raised their game Selçuk outstripped Mahmut on the left sending a cross to the far post where his twin brother Göksel fired over the bar.

57 mins: Esentepe should had made the game safe when good work by Yusuf on the left set up Ege Can on the right but the Esentepe player screwed his shot across goal.

68 mins: Lapta had their best chance of the match brilliantly pushing over the bar a Barış header following a good cross from the left by Selcuk.

75 mins: Esentepe sealed a match with a brilliant individual effort by YUSUF OYİT to complete his hat trick, receiving the ball on the left he beat a defender, cut inside and as goalkeeper Hakan came out he beat him with an angled shot. 0-3

Esentepe then chose this opportunity to give game time to players from the bench making a number of substitutions.

This didn’t affect Esentepe in any way as they finished strongly and could have easily scored 2 or 3 more goals with Ege Can and Şahin missing good opportunities.

At the end, the team acknowledged the travelling support, dancing, and cheering they appreciated the support and we cherished the performance. We haven’t won anything yet which Coach Davut Kansu will install into the team but we will saviour this afternoon.

ESENTEPE TEAM: Osman (g) ; Mahmut, Nersin (c), Oğuz (Okan 80), Emek (Şahin 84) ; Tuğra, Mehmet Ada ; Ege Can, Salih (Semih 63), YUSUF (Ali 80) ; Deniz ( Ilyas 80).

Replacements not used: Onur (g), Gökdeniz, Burak, Dinçer, Dursun Ali.

LAPTA TEAM: Hakan (g) ; Ahmet S. Artan, Ahmet Çağer (Doğuş 68), Orhan, Hüseyin (Barış 46), Hasan, Aydın (Bayram 83), Asrın (Berkay 46), SELCUK (c), Göksel.

Yellow card: Ahmet S. Artan.

Referee: Ali Özer – superb match, never knew we had a referee in charge, excellent.

