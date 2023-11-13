An Atatürk Memorial Ceremony Held at ARUCAD

Arkin Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) commemorated the Founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in a ceremony held at the university on the morning of November 10th. The program began with the laying of a wreath by ARUCAD Rector Professor. Dr. Asım Vehbi at the Atatürk Bust.

After a two-minute silent tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the National Anthem was played. In his speech for the November 10th Atatürk Memorial, Professor. Dr. Kerem Karaboğa, the Dean of the Faculty of Music and Performing Arts at ARUCAD, started by saying, “It is not easy to encapsulate all the qualities that Atatürk possessed, both in terms of the vital value he holds for us and as one of the most respected and exceptional leaders that world history has presented to us. However, I will try to focus on a fundamental quality that I believe encompasses all his qualities: artistry.”

Highlighting Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s efforts to direct society towards both science and love for art, without making a distinction between the two, Professor Karaboğa emphasized Atatürk’s foresight, sophistication, and encouraging attitude towards artists. He included two historical narratives related to Atatürk and the challenges faced by actresses of that era, saying, “The obstacle that turned into a significant pressure element for actors, banning the stage to Turkish women, was eliminated by Atatürk. This is an indication of his visionary, subtle, and encouraging attitude towards artists. Atatürk’s courage and determination are also part of his self-confidence and boldness in this period of history.”

Recalling Atatürk’s words, “Gentlemen! You can all become deputies, ministers, and even the president. But you cannot be artists! Let us love these children who dedicate their lives to a great art!” Professor Karaboğa concluded his speech by saying, “The values that stand out in Atatürk’s artistic quality, as reflected in narratives, include equality, freedom, self-confidence, courage, determination, perseverance, and self-discipline. I believe these values are exemplary for all of us. Not only do these values make us artists, but also without them, we cannot speak of artistry. Dear Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who always felt the light on his forehead, continues to illuminate our path.”

The ceremony concluded with ARUCAD Rector, Professor Vehbi, along with academics, staff, and students, laying carnations at the Atatürk bust.

Source (Turkish): Arkin Creative Arts and Design University