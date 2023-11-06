DURSUN ALİ STARS IN YOUNG TEAM WIN

By Richard Beale…

DURSUN ALİ KARAL was Esentepe match winner scoring 2 goals and giving an assist to another as the Under 21 team continued with their impressive start to the season.

Result ; ESENTEPE KKSK U21 3 BAF ÜLKÜ YURDU U21 0

Sunday November 5 : AKSA League U21 Division 1: Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

ESENTEPE KKSK U21 team BAF ÜLKÜ YURDA U21 team

Another win keeps the youngsters in 3rd place in the League with this comfortable victory over our visitors from Güzelyurt.

This was a good win considering the team has limited options to select from due to suspensions and first-team call-ups.

Esentepe gave a rare start to Atiıla Kar who played at right back with his older brother Atakan playing at left back. Atılla after a shaky start, settled down well and had a steady match.

BUY was awarded a penalty in the 10th minute when Atiıla bundled over Hamza in the area but Hasan who took the penalty shot wide of the left-hand post.

They were made to pay for this miss as the home side took the lead in the 15th minute. Ibrahim was fouled just outside of the box on the right-hand side of it. DURSUN ALİ KARAL took the kick that went through the wall and gave Mahmut in the BUY no chance as he was beaten on his right-hand side. 1-0

Esentepe’s defence was asleep in the 20th minute as Efe’s corner to the far post was met by Hasan whose header was brilliantly tipped over the bar by the diving Can.

In the opening 30 minutes BUY settled well keeping Can alert in the Esentepe goal whereas Esentepe seemed to be relying on the long ball too much up to Muhammet and Dursun Ali.

Esentepe was down to 10 men in the 33rd minute when Muhammet was booked for not standing 10 yards away from a free kick. He continued to argue with the referee who second-carded him and he was dismissed from the field – a stupid an unnecessary dismissal.

The numbers were evened up in the 38th minute when Dursun Ali giving chase to a ball he should have had no chance with was brought down by goalkeeper Mahmut giving referee Burak no option to red card him.

BUY goalkeeper Mahmut is given no chance by DURSUN ALİ free kick DURSUN ALİ puts away a penalty.

DURSUN ALİ penalty sent replacement goalkeeper Firat the wrong way. 2-0

Dursun Ali nearly completed a first-half hat trick in the 43rd minute fastening onto a long ball he shot just over the bar with a clever lob. HALF TIME SCORE: 2-0

Dursun Ali set up Esentepe’s 3rd goal in the 58th minute providing a superb through ball to MEHMET BEYAZBAYRAM to run on too and cooly beat the advancing goalkeeper. 3-0

Atakan Kar had a shot in the 73rd minute that was pushed around the post by the diving Firat In the 73rd minute.

Esentepe finished the match comfortably as the visitors were unable to threaten in the closing minutes.

Full marks to both teams the match was played in good spirits, with no nastiness whatsoever.

FULL-TIME SCORE 3-0.

ESENTEPE MAN OF THE MATCH … DURSUN ALİ KARAL 2 goals. 1 assisted and a good all-round hardworking performance.

