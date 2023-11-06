BRS Asks: What name should TRNC change too?

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information regarding TRNC with the approval of the BRS, news provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 5th November 2023.

Please note this survey being run by the British Residents Society is to gauge what people consider to be the best change of name from the TRNC to:

This survey is open to both members and non-members of BRS who wish to register their choice of proposed new names for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

On 15 November 1983 the establishment of the TRNC as an independent State was declared by the Turkish Cypriot people. Recent news articles on the Cyprus issue has suggested the name, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, may be an obstacle in the long term of objective of achieving a resolution to the Cyprus issue. In line with the celebration of the 40th anniversary of self-declaration, we are interested in knowing what British nationals think of this and have proposed a number of options to gauge opinion. After all, significant numbers of British nationals are ‘resident’ in a state called the TRNC, significant numbers of British nationals visit a country called the TRNC (even though they cannot get there directly!) and a significant number of British Turkish Cypriots reside in the UK but have strong links to the TRNC.

What name would be accurate or best represents the current situation for Turkish Cypriots and the British? For those who reside/visit/have links to the TRNC, what do you feel you are associated to? Please go to our Survey Page and select the one that you prefer. The results will be given to the Government in due course.

Please note that you do not need to be a member of the BRS to take part.

