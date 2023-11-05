November 5, 2023

Girne Environmental Protection Plan Published

The Girne Environmental Protection Plan Amendment Proposal, prepared in cooperation with Girne Municipality, City Planning Department, Department of Antiquities and Museums, and the High Council of Monuments, has been completed. Covering the Girne Municipality, Lower Girne, and Upper Girne including the Old Port the Castle and its surroundings, the Turkish Quarter urban conservation areas and its immediate surroundings, the plan was prepared under Article 12 (2) of the 55/1989 Zoning Law, under the title ‘Girne Conservation Environmental Plan Amendment Proposal’.

According to the statement made by Girne Municipality, it was noted that a meeting will be held in Girne at The Arkın Colony Hotel Conference Hall on Tuesday, November 7, between 09:00 and 12:30, to inform the relevant parties about the proposal. The meeting, which will be held to receive the opinions of relevant government institutions, professional chambers, non-governmental organizations, university and political party representatives, and the public and to provide information, is called a ‘Public Participation Meeting’.

The statement also stated that the ‘Girne Protection Environmental Plan Amendment Proposal’ report and its attached maps will be available for 42 days (until 18 December 2023) as of Tuesday, November 7, for the opinions and suggestion reports to be made about it.  It will be posted on www.girnebelediyesi.com, spt.gov.ct.tr websites and in the Girne Municipality New Service Building and City Planning Department.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

President Tatar received Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UNFICYP Under-Secretary-General

November 4, 2023

First Lady Sibel Tatar signs “Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration”

November 3, 2023

You may have missed

Girne Environmental Protection Plan Published

November 5, 2023

Girne Municipality 2023 – 2024 Theatre Season Begins!

November 5, 2023

President Tatar received Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UNFICYP Under-Secretary-General

November 4, 2023

First Lady Sibel Tatar signs “Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration”

November 3, 2023

“Talking Round North Cyprus” The Israel-Gaza One

November 3, 2023

Prof Derviş Zaim Opens ARUCAD New Academic Year

November 2, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: