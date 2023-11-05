Girne Environmental Protection Plan Published

The Girne Environmental Protection Plan Amendment Proposal, prepared in cooperation with Girne Municipality, City Planning Department, Department of Antiquities and Museums, and the High Council of Monuments, has been completed. Covering the Girne Municipality, Lower Girne, and Upper Girne including the Old Port the Castle and its surroundings, the Turkish Quarter urban conservation areas and its immediate surroundings, the plan was prepared under Article 12 (2) of the 55/1989 Zoning Law, under the title ‘Girne Conservation Environmental Plan Amendment Proposal’.

According to the statement made by Girne Municipality, it was noted that a meeting will be held in Girne at The Arkın Colony Hotel Conference Hall on Tuesday, November 7, between 09:00 and 12:30, to inform the relevant parties about the proposal. The meeting, which will be held to receive the opinions of relevant government institutions, professional chambers, non-governmental organizations, university and political party representatives, and the public and to provide information, is called a ‘Public Participation Meeting’.

The statement also stated that the ‘Girne Protection Environmental Plan Amendment Proposal’ report and its attached maps will be available for 42 days (until 18 December 2023) as of Tuesday, November 7, for the opinions and suggestion reports to be made about it. It will be posted on www.girnebelediyesi.com, spt.gov.ct.tr websites and in the Girne Municipality New Service Building and City Planning Department.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Like this: Like Loading...