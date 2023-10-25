‘It Multiplies When Shared’ exhibition opened in Bellapais Abbey

The splendid ‘It Multiplies When Shared‘ exhibition met with art lovers within the scope of the 100th-anniversary celebrations of the Republic of Türkiye. The opening of the International Workshop and Exhibition ‘Proliferates by Sharing’, organized in cooperation with Girne Municipality and Lefkoşa Turkish Municipality, was held on Tuesday evening, October 23rd, at the Bellapais Abbey.

After the workshops held at Lefkoşa Bedesten on 20th October and then at Girne Ramadan Cemil Square on 21st October, on Tuesday evening, 23 October, at the Girne Municipality New Service Building, from 18:00 pm to 20:00 pm. After a cocktail reception, the works made during the workshop were presented to art lovers at Bellapais Abbey.

The ‘Another World is Possible Forever of Peace’ event, which organizes peace exhibitions in many countries of the world and has 1,900 artists from 250 countries as members; 91 artists from TRNC, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Iran, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Armenia, Netherlands, Venezuela and England participated. The works made during the workshop will be waiting for their visitors in the crypt Exhibition Hall of Bellapais Abbey until Thursday, October 26th 2023.

Karadayı: “Our goal is to defend peace in the world” ‘Another World is Possible Forever of Peace’ In her speech Project Coordinator Dr. Gülsün Karadayı stated that the union organizes peace exhibitions in many countries of the world and that they also came together for this purpose in Northern Cyprus.

She also stated that their aim is to defend peace in the world by opening peace exhibitions, and also emphasized that their wish is for the bloodshed in the world and the tears of mothers to stop.

Halil Öztunç, one of the managers of ‘Another World is Possible Forever of Peace’, event stated that the artists gave messages of love and peace with their colours and brushes against the current world order, and thanked everyone who supported the organization

The exhibition “Proliferates When Shared”, located in the Bellapais Abbey Crypt Exhibition Hall, can be visited during working hours until Thursday, October 26th, 2023. The income obtained from the sale of the exhibited works will be donated to various associations, especially the Association for the Survival of Champion Angels.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

