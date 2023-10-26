The TRNC attended the Antalya Tourism Fair 2023

Deputy Prime Ministry, Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment is attending to Antalya Tourism Fair 2023, in Antalya between 26-27th of October, organized within the scope of international tourism promotion and marketing activities.

According to the statement made by the Ministry, Antalya Tourism Fair 2023 is bringing together the dynamics of the tourism sector for the fifth time and is considered to be “the most effective tourism fair in Turkey and the Mediterranean”. Over 25,000 tourism professionals from 35 different countries are attending to the fair.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Like this: Like Loading...