‘It Multiplies When Shared’ International Workshop and Exhibition

Within the scope of the 100th anniversary celebrations of the Republic of Türkiye; The International Workshop and Exhibition ‘Sharing Multiplies’, will be held in cooperation with Girne Municipality and Lefkosa Turkish Municipality, which comes to life. Within the project’s scope, artists will hold a workshop first at Lefkosa Bedesten on October 20th, and then at Girne Ramadan Cemil Square on October 21st. Following the completion of the workshops, an exhibition will be opened at Girne Bellapais Monastery on October 23rd 2023.

A press conference was held in Central Lefkosa regarding the International Workshop and Exhibition ‘Sharing Multiplies’, which will be held with the participation of 91 artists from the TRNC, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Iran, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Armenia, Netherlands, Venezuela and England. At the press conference, Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul, Lefkosa Turkish Municipality Mayor Mehmet Harmancı, and Project Coordinators Dr. Gülsün Karadayı and Halil Öztunç took part.

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul, started his speech by talking about the attack in Palestine, saying, “I would like to start my words by condemning the attacks in Palestine that caused the death of innocent people. “Maybe our voice will not be heard from here, but on this occasion, I think we should react to such events that threaten human life as much as we can.” He stated that he thinks artistic activities are very important in this context, that people’s awareness levels will increase with cultural and artistic activities, and that they will act more united against injustices and Şenkul thanked the project coordinators for their work.

Şenkul also added that he was happy that the activities to be held were in cooperation with the Lefkosa Turkish Municipality and said, “We want these collaborations to increase as joint organizations held by municipalities also have a positive impact on social life and this type of cooperation will continue,”

Lefkosa Mayor Mehmet Harmancı started his speech by saying, “We, who have experienced the pain of war, will express out loud how important peace is.” He also expressed that they are happy to be involved in a joint organization with Girne Municipality and they will continue to support such organizations and events and thanked all those supporting this project

Providing information about the workshop and exhibition, Project Coordinator Dr. I Gülsün Karadayı in her speech, reminded the audience that the international union ‘Another World is Possible Forever of Peace’ has 250 international country representatives and 1,900 artist members. Stating that 91 artists from 11 countries will participate in the exhibition to be held on October 23, Karadayı thanked Şenkul and Harmancı for their contributions.

In his speech, Halil Öztunç, one of the managers of ‘Another World is Possible Forever of Peace’ mentioned that the event, which coincides with the 100th Anniversary celebrations of the Republic of Turkey, is a separate source of honour for them. Emphasizing that the artists coming to the country from Turkey and nine different countries will come together with their colours and brushes and give a message of love and peace and Öztunç thanked all those who contributed to this important event.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

