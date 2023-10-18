Çatalköy – Alternative road to Girne improves traffic flow

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul made a statement about the alternative ways that can be used by vehicles driving from Çatalköy to Girne.

Mayor Murat Şenkul informed the citizens about the new harbour junction recently completed with traffic lights after the Hirondel Junction. In particular, the alternative ways that can be used by vehicles from Çatalköy to Girne, which is presented in a map below and drivers can take the route as follows:

“I want to share the information we believe to be important about the new harbour lights.

Between 07:30 and 09:00 in the morning, coming from Çatalköy to the city center for the baldöken car park, tax office, title deed and district governor offices and hospital etc our drivers are recommended to turn right at the traffic lights to the new harbor and note the alternative route shown on the map and this journey turning left at the next traffic lights will save them time and emptying our main traffic lights junction even faster.

Lights work very easily in this direction, we can extend the duration even more, but the city center with the last stop and a single strip of traccic forces us to keep the time less. 700 of the vehicles coming during the busiest time go directly to the city center while only 150 of them turn right to the harbor. So even 150 or 300 vehicles can easily enter the city center by turning right at the harbor junction and then turning left for the alternative route to the city centre.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

