Variable lane control is being tested on Semih Sancar Street, Girne

Girne Municipality is implementing a new application on Semih Sancar Street. With the regulation that will be implemented in order to ease the traffic flow, traffic on Semih Sancar Street will move with a variable lane arrangement.

According to the statement made by Girne Municipality, street traffic will be used as two lanes in the West-East direction between 20:00 pm and 16:00 pm. Between 16:00 pm and 20:00 pm, it will be changed to double lane use in the East – West direction.

It was stated in the statement that the aim is to increase the number of vehicles using the road by 20% with the controls to be implemented, and it was underlined that the application will be carried out for trial purposes in the first stage.

Again, in the statement made by Girne Municipality, it was emphasized that as of Thursday, October 19, when the application was to be implemented, all drivers should pay attention to road signs and markers and comply with the directions of the police and police officers who will direct the traffic.

