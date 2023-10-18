Lifeline through Bodypump are helping the local TRNC communities

Readers mail….

From Diane Loftus….

Hi Chris,

Could you please publish the following in CyprusScene?

There is a Facebook group of Volunteers Lifeline in the Tatlisu and Esentepe area who meet with the local Muhktar’s and tries to help families in the communities.

Yesterday 14th October 2023 there was an event in bars/restaurants: Woods Bar, Tawnys Bar, Julymans Restaurant, and Biggies Bar in the area. This group aimed to showcase to people the routine of the Bodypump exercises to keep fit and support Lifeline out in the community.

Sara Gedall one of the Lifeline volunteers has written a piece on Facebook thanking the Bodypump group for their support which will make a difference to families in the Tatlisu and Esentepe areas. They will also help in other areas if there is a need.

Please also note that SeaAngle bar in Catalkoy has donated £100 to Lifeline cause too.

Kind regards Diane.

