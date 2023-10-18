October 18, 2023

President Tatar “We have entered a new era in our relations with Azerbaijan”

TRNC President Ersin Tatar stated that his visit to Azerbaijan is very important and fruitful and thanked İlham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, ministers, members of parliament and the press of Azerbaijan for their interest and attention. 

After completing his visits to Azerbaijan, President Ersin Tatar returned to TRNC yesterday evening 16th October 2023 and held a press conference at Ercan Airport. At the press conference, the President pointed out that TRNC Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Culture Youth and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu attended the 40th Term Meeting of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of the Member States of the International Organisation of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) within the framework of their contacts in Azerbaijan. 

President Tatar said that they, as representatives of the same culture with its thousands of years of history and past, came together in unity and solidarity in this event, and for this reason TURKSOY is very important for them. 

Tatar noted that they travelled to Azerbaijan with a delegation of 200 people that includes a number of officials and representatives of different sectors in TRNC where they had meetings with the ministers and attended cultural events. The President also pointed out that the delegation held contacts in many fields such as tourism and education, and they discussed how to improve relations in these fields and how to increase contacts in the future. 

Underlining the significance of the meeting with the President Ilham Aliyev and his support for the Turkish Cypriot people, Tatar said that during the meeting Aliyev stated that the Turkish Cypriot people were facing great injustice under isolation and embargoes, but these problems could be overcome with unity and solidarity in time, and that it was important for the TRNC to be an observer member of the Organisation of Turkic States and to be represented in various fields. 

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

