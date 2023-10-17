Girne Mayor Şenkul gave information about the Hirondel Junction

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul gave important information about the Hirondel junction and the use of traffic lights and he said in his statement in order to prevent citizens from experiencing traffic problems and to enable traffic to move more easily and I wish to share the following with you as follows:

“For the information of our citizens,

We would like to give some information that we think will be useful about the lights in front of the municipality building.

When you come from Çatalköy (east) direction, if you take the left lane and go to Nicosia (south) direction, there is a controlled exit: If there is no one coming from the right side, you do not need to wait.

You can use both lanes to go from Nicosia to Çatalköy.

The right lane operates only towards Çatalköy (east), the left lane operates in all 3 directions.

The road next to Ata Tower is closed to traffic from 07.00 to 19.00 in the morning, so it is not possible to join the intersection from that point.

Those who will go east from 19 Mayıs College at school dismissal time will be able to follow Serdarlı Hilal Street and go east under the control of the traffic police.

Please spread this information as much as possible so that intersection crossing times can be further reduced.”

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality

Like this: Like Loading...