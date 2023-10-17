Ataoğlu attends the meeting of TURKSOY

TRNC Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Culture Youth and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu attended the 40th Term Meeting of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of the Member States of the International Organisation of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) held on October 13th-14th 2023 in Shusha, the ancient city of Azerbaijan and Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.



Speaking at the meeting held with high-level participation, Minister Ataoğlu appreciated TURKSOY’s mission of the cultural unity of the Turkic world and stated that they are proud that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is a part of the Turkic world.



In his speech, Ataoğlu noted that it is very important for the Turkish Cypriots to have projects that will enable the Turkish Cypriot people, who are trying to live under embargoes, to meet with the Turkic World more frequently and on a wider variety of platforms.



He also added that the relations with Azerbaijan are becoming stronger day by day and that they wish to develop these brotherhood ties with other Turkic Republics as well.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Like this: Like Loading...