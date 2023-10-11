The Olive Festival attracted great attention on its fourth night

Within the scope of ‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’, the fourth night of the 22nd Olive Festival continued with all its excitement and the fourth day of the festival started with tennis tournaments at Girne Municipality Tennis Club Courts and then the night passed with a program full of various events.

One of the most important events of the night was the ‘Poetry Recital and Talk, by Zeytinlik Meeting of Poets and Writers’, organized in memory of Turkish Cypriot Literary writer Ali Nesim Nesimoğlu, who was born in Zeytinlik Village.

President of the Turkish Cypriot Writers’ Union, NEU Faculty Member Prof. Dr. Şevket Öznur, NEU Faculty Member Assoc. Dr. Mustafa Yeniasır, NEU Faculty Member Assoc. Dr. Burak Gökbulut, Poet Oktay Öksüzoğlu, METU NCC Faculty Member Assoc. Dr. While Tayfun Nesimoğlu and Ali Nesim made emotional speeches in memory of Nesimoğlu, they also sang their own poems. This event brought together literature and culture enthusiasts.

The first concert of the night was performed by Cypriot artist Sinan Güzen and his Group. The band, which enthused the festival participants with their popular music, gave the audience an unforgettable night. Afterwards, Hasder’s folk dance performances presented a visual show to the audience. The last concert of the fourth night ended enthusiastically with Hikmet Kurtarıcıoğulları.

‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’ gave its visitors an unforgettable experience by offering unforgettable memories and cultural riches on its fourth night.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality

Like this: Like Loading...