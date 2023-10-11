ESENTEPE WIN THE DERBY!

By Richard Beale….

Now that Esentepe Belediye has joined with Çatalköy Belediye this match is now regarded more of a “Derby Match” than it ever was. Esentepe came out on top, and though Düzkaya had enough chances to force a draw it was Esentepe who found the net and took the points.

Results: ESENTEPE KKSK 2 DÜZKAYA KOSK 0

Sunday October 8, 2023: AKSA League 1: Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

Weather: Sunny intervals, humid.

Being a “Derby Match” a huge crowd were in attendance. One of the largest seen at the Stadium for many a season. What was more pleasing was a very large ex-pat following – British and Scandinavians -which was great to see. This group was partially vocal with shouts of “Esentepe, Esentepe “, locals themselves were singing ‘Aygurus, Aygurus “, generating a great atmosphere.

Esentepe made a number of changes to the side that fought out a goalless 0-0 draw against Hamitköy last week – on paper it looked a better-balanced team.

It was the visitors who came close to scoring as they broke at lightning speed from an Esentepe corner in the with Umit hitting a screamer that went just wide in the 4th minute.

With the vocal supporters cheering every Esentepe attack, they were rewarded when Esentepe took the lead in the 10th minute. A great chip from Salih was met by EMRE MUTLU stooping low to head past ex-Esentepe goalkeeper Ali Karal beating him on his left-hand side. This was Emre’s first start of what has been an injury pre-season – he has been sorely missed but his return was rewarded with a goal. 1-0

Esentepe were the better team in the opening 15 minutes but Düzkaya looked dangerous in breakaways.

After 20 minutes they missed a great chance when Cem completely free in the box, side footed a cross wide, when he should at least got the effort on target.

23 minutes Esentepe were awarded a penalty (maybe a little harsh) when Devran went down after a clumsy challenge in the box. Up stepped the “veteran ‘ EMEK KIRILMAZ, “trusty left foot” beating Ali, who had guessed correctly but was still beaten. 2-0

Düzkaya Emre limped off after 38 minutes and was replaced by midfielder Özenç Albayrak and what a substitution that would prove to be.

Esentepe forward Yusuf Oyit was working particularly hard linking up well with Deniz Kıbar.

39 minutes Düzkaya Ali Tüfekçi hit a fierce drive from outside the box that took a deflection for a corner.

Another chance went begging for the visitors when Cem, unmarked headed over from a Özenç cross.

Just before the break a superb 60-yard cross-field ball from Mahmut found Yusuf on the left who created space for himself and shot just over the bar.

Düzkaya has had the chances but Esentepe had the goals in the bank.

HALF TIME SCORE: 2-0

DÜZKAYA KÖŞK ESENTEPE KKSK

Mahmut and Devran were showing up well in the Esentepe defence, with Yusuf working his socks off upfront.

Esentepe came close to scoring a third in the 50th minute following a Salih out-swinger corner Deniz shot first time bringing a good low-diving save from Ali.

Deniz whose direct running was causing problems for the Düzkaya defence forced another corner, taken by Salih, and volleyed just over the bar.

Substitute Özenç was looking Düzkaya’s best player with direct running, deft touches, and passing in midfield. The only trouble was he looked like a footballer from another era, shorts rolled up tight but looked a good player.

The match sprung into life when Umit appeared to be brought down in the Esentepe area, could have been a penalty, Düzkaya players and bench were incensed when Referee Huseyin Eyyüpler turned down their appeals. Düzkaya supporters were also on their feet, adding their pennyworth to the officials.

The game restarted but it seemed to have ignited the blue touch paper as tempers frayed, players going down too easily trying to get a sending-off. There were lots of stoppages and the game was very scrappy.

Düzkaya missed another good chance in the 70th minute following a Özenç free kick from the right but Umit headed wide where he should have scored.

The fluid football of the first half had disappeared, and Düzkaya substitute Özenç continued to look like a class act, passing accurately with either the outside or inside of his boot. You had to ask why he didn’t start the match?

As the game entered its final 15 minutes, tempers had cooled and the match appeared to have settled down.

80 minutes a dangerous deep cross from Esentepe ’s Emek, nearly led to an own goal when Uğur deflected it just wide of the left-hand post.

Düzkaya were in ascendancy but their final ball was poor and letting them down.

Esentepe was still looking solid at the back as the match reached its conclusion.

FULL-TIME SCORE: 2-0

SUMMING UP: Esentepe scored the goals, Düzkaya missed their chances. Esentepe were the better team in the first half, Düzkaya took the second half.

Esentepe looked better balanced, Devran in defence and the hard working Yusuf up front had solid matches. I thought Esentepe’s “Man of the Match” was right back MAHMUT IZOĞLU who put in a good performance, sound defending, overlapping when the opportunity arose and his passing and control was excellent.

ESENTEPE TEAM: Osman (gk) ; MAHMUT, Devran, Nersin (c), Emek : Oğuz : Semih (Ege Can 81), Salih (Tuğra 65) ; Emre (Ilyas 72) ; Yusuf (Ali 72), Deniz.

Replacements not used : Ahmet (gk), Hüseyin, Şahin, Mehmet Ada, Okan, Burak.

DÜZKAYA TEAM: Ali (gk) ; Serkan (c), Uğur, Ali, Umit, Salih (Bayram 46), Emre, (ÖZENÇ 38), Uğurcan ( Soner 85), Cem, Mehmet, Furkan ( Erhan 85),

Yellow cards – Devran (Esentepe) – Cem (Düzkaya)

Referee —Mr Hüseyin Eyyüpler – Excellent first half letting the game flows, lost control for a while in the second half, but regained it before the end.

