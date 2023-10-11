3rd Night’s entertainment at the 22nd International Olive Festival

The third night of the 22nd International Olive Festival, held within the scope of ‘Girne Arkın Fest 23’, ended with a visual feast. The third day of the festival started with tennis tournaments held at Girne Municipality Tennis Club Courts.

Many local products were available for the festival participants during the festival held between 4-8 October. Many products such as handicrafts, and local products were introduced to many local and foreign visitors, and the importance of both Zeytinlik Village and olives was emphasized within the scope of the festival.

Special events

One of the events that left its mark was Erce Güner’s solo concert. While the participants warmed up for the night with Erce Güner’s energetic performance, the unique folk dance show of Çankaya Municipality Hoy-Tur Folk Dance Group from Turkey fascinated the audience. The night continued with the wonderful concerts of Yağmur Özeren and Serhan Candaş. The moments when the artists enthused the audience with their voices were unforgettable.

Visitors attending the festival continued their enjoyment and fun with the show of Çatalköy Esentepe Municipality Folk Dance Group. Additionally, FOGEM’s show titled ‘Our Folk Clothes from Past to Present’ and short folk dance performances were among the other events that left their mark on the night.

The third night of the festival ended with the magnificent stage performance of the Salt Group, one of the local bands of Cyprus. The group gave the audience an unforgettable night with their energetic songs and stage shows. The third night of Girne Arkın Fest 23 was filled with a magnificent combination of art, music, and dance.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

