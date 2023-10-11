The Foreign Residents in the TRNC had a great OKTOBERFEST 2023

Readers mail….

From Ralph Kratzer (TFR)….

What a night we had again last Friday 6th October 2023, when a great number of TFR members celebrated our popular annual authentic Bavarian Oktoberfest… thanks to our Event Manager Pamela Tschersich and her helpers!

Here comes her review:

“TFR OKTOBERFEST 2023

We had another lovely evening spent with our TFR members partying the night away.. Some new faces met with a lot of the usual lovely suspects that came to enjoy an evening of fun-filled with entertainment by the one and only DAVE MANCINI… who else could give us such a great evening with the music, the banter and the visuals… we really appreciate your hard work… always brilliant!

Of course the DENIZKIZI staff were as usual working hard to keep the huge number of people happy and supplied with drinks… always a bit manic at first but under control after the first few rounds have been sunk… there were probably a few sores heads, feet, knees, and hips the next day… but good to know we’re upright ready for the next one on December 2nd at the annual Christmas Dinner & dance !!!

No event is done solely by one person… our committee are a great team… from me personally, I want to thank Jillian Parkins, Kay Thomas, and Carolyn Hartley for their help with the decorations… to Brad. and Kathleen Bradley, Horst Gutowski, and Uwe Vandieken for their help with decorating the room. I really do appreciate it!

I have been looking at my lovely photos today… thank you Akif Zarap Foto Kibris for your very professional display of photos printed at the event… I am sure there were many people enjoying the chance to remember Oktoberfest Cyprus style !!!

Regards Pam”

