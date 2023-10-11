Melek’s poem “Heart” and The Agony Aunt speaks of mother-in-laws
From Melek Cella ….
Heart Poem…..
I’m not in lust
I just love people
Young and old
Tree branches and leaves
meadows and grass
beetles and ants
dust, soil, rain, and snow
I’m not in love with lust
I’m in love with nature it’s self
My heart is enough for everything
My love is overflowing
I’m not just in love with love
Love is for one person
What can I possibly do with selfish love
When I have enough love to care for the world
Melek the Agony Aunt….
Today’s Agony Aunt comes to you with mother-in-laws and daughter-in-laws in mind.
Hi everyone, I am here to help you with your random thoughts and issues.
So last week we had a random question: what do you think of mother-in-laws? Do we have to be nice to them? Do they like their daughter-in-law?
It’s like you say Mother-in-laws and daughter-in-laws. Mothers are very attached to their sons, therefore nothing a new bride into the family will be good enough for mothers, and vice versa same with new wives, they see their mother-in-law as an enemy and hold onto that thought for the first few years. They bitch behind each other to the bloke they love, oddly they both become jealous of each other.
The jealousy is due to not accepting.
Mothers cannot admit but secretly hope not to lose their son’s love for the girl their son chooses for life partner/ in traditional cases wifies. of course, this continues until they prove otherwise. In some cases, it lasts a few years, in other cases, until a child that’s born into this dispute becomes a teenager, and has enough love to bring everyone together.
