Melek’s poem “Heart” and The Agony Aunt speaks of mother-in-laws

October 11, 2023

From Melek Cella ….

Heart Poem…..

I’m not in lust

I just love people

Young and old

 

Tree branches and leaves

meadows and grass

beetles and ants

dust, soil, rain, and snow

 

I’m not in love with lust

I’m in love with nature it’s self

My heart is enough for everything

My love is overflowing

 

I’m not just in love with love

Love is for one person

What can I possibly do with selfish love

When I have enough love to care for the world

 

Melek the Agony Aunt….

Today’s Agony Aunt comes to you with mother-in-laws and daughter-in-laws in mind.

Hi everyone, I am here to help you with your random thoughts and issues.

So last week we had a random question: what do you think of mother-in-laws? Do we have to be nice to them? Do they like their daughter-in-law?

It’s like you say Mother-in-laws and daughter-in-laws. Mothers are very attached to their sons, therefore nothing a new bride into the family will be good enough for mothers, and vice versa same with new wives, they see their mother-in-law as an enemy and hold onto that thought for the first few years. They bitch behind each other to the bloke they love, oddly they both become jealous of each other.

The jealousy is due to not accepting.

Mothers cannot admit but secretly hope not to lose their son’s love for the girl their son chooses for life partner/ in traditional cases wifies. of course, this continues until they prove otherwise. In some cases, it lasts a few years, in other cases, until a child that’s born into this dispute becomes a teenager, and has enough love to bring everyone together.

On another note, on hot days, is a cool shower or a hot shower the most satisfying?

For technical and living information about Northern Cyprus please go to infonorthcyprus but if you would like to ask me a question please do so through the contact box below.

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

ESENTEPE WIN THE DERBY!

October 11, 2023

The Olive Festival attracted great attention on its fourth night

October 11, 2023

You may have missed

ESENTEPE WIN THE DERBY!

October 11, 2023

The Olive Festival attracted great attention on its fourth night

October 11, 2023

3rd Night’s entertainment at the 22nd International Olive Festival

October 11, 2023

LAST GASP INJURY TIME WINNER FOR ESENTEPE YOUNGSTERS!

October 11, 2023

Melek’s poem “Heart” and The Agony Aunt speaks of mother-in-laws

October 11, 2023

The Foreign Residents in the TRNC had a great OKTOBERFEST 2023

October 11, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: