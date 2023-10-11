LAST GASP INJURY TIME WINNER FOR ESENTEPE YOUNGSTERS!

By Richard Beale….

A towering 94th-minute header following a corner by HÜSEYİN AKÇAL broke Duzkaya’s hearts in this fiercely fought contest.

Reasults: ESENTEPE KKSK U21 1 DUZKAYA KOSK U21 0

Sunday October 8: AKSA League 1 Under 21 : Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

It was fitting that Esentepe “best player on the day “ defender HÜSEYİN AKÇAL proved to be the match-winner deep in injury time, heading in an Ekrem corner at the far post with a thunderous header.

Talking to Hüseyin after the match I was surprised to learn that this was his first goal for the club.

Hüseyin was Esentepe’s best player, always cool and calm, never rushed under pressure and fellow defender Ahmet Gök were the backbone to Esentepe’s defence which Düzkaya couldn’t break down.

This was a thoroughly absorbing match, Esentepe had the better of the first half, in the second half the match deteriorated, and you could not see where a goal would be coming from.

DÜZKAYA KÖŞK U21 ESENTEPE KKSK U 21.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

1 min: Esentepe had a let-off as Fikret was sent tumbling to the ground inside the area but Düzkaya’s appeals for a penalty were waved aside by the referee.

Esentepe had the best chances of the first half Kaya had a shot deflected over the bar in the 12th minute.

22 min: Dursun was away on the left, his low cross was met by Muhammed in a good position but he shot widely over the bar.

27th min: A quick throw-in on the left by Atakan found Dursun in the area he flicked it over the advancing goalkeeper Mustafa only to see the ball bounce high in front of the goal, hitting the crossbar before going over to safety.

At the break Esentepe very surprisingly made 3 changes withdrawing their best players of the first half Dinçer (already on a yellow), Dursun Ali and Muhammed.

48 mins: Düzkaya chance to come close when Erdem fired a shot just over the bar.

Esentepe changes had disrupted the team, with no shape or rhythm to their play.

Duzkaya Cevdet and Erdem both tall and powerfully built were “twin towers” at the heart of the visitor’s defence.

As the second half wore on there was plenty of effort, and endeavour but the match had deteriorated it was scrappy, you could not see where a goal was coming from.

Düzkaya missed a golden opportunity in the 86th minute following a corner on the right to the far post that was met by Necdet who headed wide from a great position.

90+ 2 mins: Mehet Beyazbayram tried his luck from outside the box, forcing the Düzkaya keeper Mustafa to dive to his left and push the ball away for a corner.

90 + 4 mins: Following that save Ekrem’s corner from the right was met by the head of HÜSEYİN AKÇAL powering in a header over goalkeeper Mustafa.

This win has moved an undefeated Esentepe into 3rd place in the league.

FULL-TIME SCORE: 1-0.

MAN OF THE MATCH: HÜSEYİN AKÇAL (Esentepe).

ESENTEPE TEAM: Can (gk) ; Evren, Ahmet, HÜSEYİN, Atakan : Mehmet, Halil Ibrahim, Kaya (Atilla 72) Dinçer (Ayaz 46) : Dursun Ali Karal ( BURAk 46), Muhammed (Abdulsamed 46)

