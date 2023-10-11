October 11, 2023

Asim Vehbi, Attended the YÖK Academic Year Opening Ceremony.

Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi attended the 2023-2024 Higher Education Academic Year Opening Ceremony organized by the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) at the Republic of Turkey Presidential Complex National Congress and Culture Center.

ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi attended the 2023-2024 Higher Education Academic Year Opening Ceremony on Monday, 9th October 2023.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, YÖK President Prof. Also attended the Mass Academic Year Opening Ceremony held at the Presidential Complex Nation Congress and Culture Center. In addition to Dr. Erol Özvar and high officials, Ministers, YÖK members, Heads of relevant Institutions, Ambassadors, all university rectors and students attended.

ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi, YÖDAK President Prof. Dr. Turgay Avcı and other university rectors were present at the ceremony.

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)

