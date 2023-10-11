‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’ had a magnificent finale

The last night of the 40-day festival, within the scope of ‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’, ended with an unforgettable event. The event was crowned with the magnificent concert of the legendary artist Edip Akbayram, held at Girne Amphitheater. The concert that took place last night the 10th October 2023 turned into an unforgettable night with more than 4 thousand participants. The amphitheater was filled with applause and enthusiastic cheers throughout the night.

Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul, took the stage and made a speech before the Edip Akbayram concert regarding the ‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’, which continued for 40 days and was held for the first time this year; “We have come to the end of our festival, we were used to concerts and organizations, but we will continue next year. In this sense, I would like to thank Mr. Erbil and all our sponsors, and I would like him to say a few words. His contributions to this festival are great. “Girne Fest” will rise and become even bigger and better, I say, we are all Girne together.”

Erbil Arkın, who was invited to the stage to receive his plaque, said: “Looking at you, we are such a beautiful society, I love looking at you.” Let’s love Girne, our destination, our future. We can achieve this by doing these types of events. Many concerts and many festivals, but do not forget that we, personally and as Arkın Group, will continue to support these events.”

74-year-old master artist Edip Akbayram fascinated all the listeners with his sincere conversation and legendary songs. Akbayram gave his audience unforgettable moments while performing some of his popular songs throughout his career. The artist, who sang well-known songs such as ‘Bandit Doesn’t Rule the World’, ‘The One Who Loves You is Dead’, ‘Gittin Gideli’, and ‘Aldırma Gönül’ among his own works, also sang the song “Merdo”, which belonged to Aşık Mahzun-i Şerif. It deeply affected the audience.

Özge Metin sang the songs “Yiğidim Aslanım” by Zülfü Livaneli and ” Çok Yorgunum” by Cem Karaca. Özge Metin, who gave a wonderful performance to the audience with her unique voice and violin performance, was applauded by the audience for a long time.

On its last night, ‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’ came to a magnificent conclusion after a full festival that lasted 40 days. While the participants enjoyed Edip Akbayram’s performance, they left behind a night that made this moment unforgettable.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

