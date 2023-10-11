Girne Municipality and Bel – Paz teams are working hard to ease Girne traffic

The third of the projects initiated to improve Girne traffic, the ‘New Harbour Traffic Light Junction Project’, continues without slowing down. With the intense work of Girne Municipality and Bel-Paz teams, the project is aimed to be completed on Monday 16th October, with active use of traffic lights.

Since he took office, Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul first implemented the ‘Boğazyolu Street – Escape Route’ project, and then as the second project, he ensured the completion of the ‘Lefkosa Roundabout – Hirondel Illuminated Interchange Project’, thus relieving Girne traffic to some extent.

The third leg of the project, the ‘New Harbour Traffic Lights Replacing the Roundabout Junction Project’, is aimed to be completed on Monday, 16th October.

Girne Municipality and Bel–Paz teams have been working every night for about 2 weeks to implement the illuminated intersection projects. In order not to affect the traffic flow during the day, the teams work intensively, especially between 22:00 pm and 06:00 am.

