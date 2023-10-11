October 11, 2023

Girne Municipality and Bel – Paz teams are working hard to ease Girne traffic

The third of the projects initiated to improve Girne traffic, the ‘New Harbour Traffic Light Junction Project’, continues without slowing down. With the intense work of Girne Municipality and Bel-Paz teams, the project is aimed to be completed on Monday 16th October, with active use of traffic lights.

Since he took office, Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul first implemented the ‘Boğazyolu Street – Escape Route’ project, and then as the second project, he ensured the completion of the ‘Lefkosa Roundabout – Hirondel Illuminated Interchange Project’, thus relieving Girne traffic to some extent.

The third leg of the project, the ‘New Harbour Traffic Lights Replacing the Roundabout Junction Project’, is aimed to be completed on Monday, 16th October.

Girne Municipality and Bel–Paz teams have been working every night for about 2 weeks to implement the illuminated intersection projects. In order not to affect the traffic flow during the day, the teams work intensively, especially between 22:00 pm and 06:00 am.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Türkiye issued a press release regarding Yiğitler-Pile Road construction

October 11, 2023

President Ersin Tatar attended the inauguration of an Atatürk Photograph Exhibition

October 11, 2023

You may have missed

Türkiye issued a press release regarding Yiğitler-Pile Road construction

October 11, 2023

President Ersin Tatar attended the inauguration of an Atatürk Photograph Exhibition

October 11, 2023

TRNC Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu holds contacts in Shusha

October 11, 2023

‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’ had a magnificent finale

October 11, 2023

Asim Vehbi, Attended the YÖK Academic Year Opening Ceremony.

October 11, 2023

Girne Municipality and Bel – Paz teams are working hard to ease Girne traffic

October 11, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: