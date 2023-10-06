Students came to Girne Municipality Animal Shelter and Rehabilitation Center

Girne Under 18 Special Education Center Girne American College students visited Girne Municipality Animal Shelter and Rehabilitation Center on the occasion of ‘4 October World Animal Protection Day’.

As part of the visit, students learned about the functioning of Girne Municipality Animal Shelter and Rehabilitation Center and about animals and animal rights. While the students visiting the shelter had the chance to communicate one-on-one with the animals there and they did not forget to send messages to people with the slogan ‘Don’t Buy, Adopt‘.

During the visit, the students donated approximately 100 bags of food, which they had bought with their own money, to Girne Municipality Animal Shelter and Rehabilitation Center.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

