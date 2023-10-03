Turkish Cypriots Exist (TCE) talk about the menace of EOKA

Introduction By Chris Elliott…..

Firstly the Facebook Group “Turkish Cypriots Exist” has changed its name to TCE and continues to publish many thought-provoking and historical factual videos through its TikTok channel presented by Arkin Oksuzoglu which is so educational and we have selected a fascinating video here about EOKA the driving Greek Cypriot force behind the campaign for ethnic cleansing of Turkish Cypriots and the desire to seek Enosis with Greece.

