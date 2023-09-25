It’s the start of a new year activities for CESV at school

Readers Mail….

From Steve Collard CESV Civil Emergency Services Volunteers…..

It’s the start of a new year and term at schools in the TRNC. It’s always a school day for the old and new teachers as well. Just over sixty teachers, teaching assistants and members of staff from the English School of Kyrenia, Bellapais school, Alternative Nature Time nursery and Bambini Montesorri nursery were all given first aid courses and refreshers in first aid by the Civil Emergency Services volunteers CESV.

This course included personal protection for the first aider, CPR, choking, cuts and minor injuries, burns, seizure, and environmental problems. This program is ongoing and we continually aim to improve our training. At the start of each course, we try to train in any new arrivals at the schools for staff and pupil’s special needs.

CESV/112 are authorised trainers with the TRNC Health Ministry and registered with the district Civil Defence office in Kyrenia.

We will be starting training courses again later in the year as the Training course were SADLY put on hold for a while because of COVID concerns and family health issues in the UK.

Our training is everyday first aid but with extra training, we can improve this service.

To see more of CESV and for contact, please go to our Facebook page

Like this: Like Loading...