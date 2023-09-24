‘Science and Art Workshops for Children’, organized by Girne Municipality Lifelong Learning Centre and which will continue until Thursday, September 28, has started.

The Science and Art Workshop for Children’, part of the 1st International Museum Art Symposium, which was held for the first time this year, was attended by 18 artists of paint, sculpture and ceramics from Northern Cyprus, Turkey, Kosovo, Jordan, Belgium and Albania.

Children over the age of 5 joined in the event, held at 16:00 at the Girne Municipality Social Life Centre. They had experiences under the headings of ‘Science Workshop and Science Demonstrations’, ‘Mind Games Workshop’, ‘Mathematics Workshop’, ‘Coding Workshop’ and ‘Mixed Workshop’. The sessions, led by Science Teacher Ahmet Karakaş, were organized by Gyrenia Municipality Lifelong Learning Centre.

Contact Nevin Halis on 0533 879 42 42 for details of the sessions that will continue until Thursday, September 28.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

