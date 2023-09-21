“Talking Round North Cyprus” The Toothless UN One

Here is the latest “Talking Round North Cyprus“ podcast from Sara Palmer and Roger Bara.

Willy Lindt worked for the UN in Cyprus in 1964 but could see the Turkish Cypriots were already being heavily persecuted. He tried to help but ended up in prison in Sweden. Hear his amazing story.

Each fortnight, you can hear the latest news and views about North Cyprus, together with an exclusive interview with someone who has an affiliation with the place. Included in the episodes already published have been restaurateurs, estate agents, reporters, doctors, and even a pig farmer from Nicosia!

