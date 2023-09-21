President Tatar: “Christodoulides’ speech does not reflect the truth”

President Ersin Tatar made an assessment on BRT regarding the speech delivered by the Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides, during his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, in which he said that “there is no other basis for the solution of the Cyprus problem outside the decisions of the United Nations Security Council, and there never will be.”

Tatar said that Christodoulides was attempting to create public opinion with his speech at the UN General Assembly.

Reacting to Christodoulides’ remarks that the Cyprus issue began in 1974, Tatar said, “This does not reflect the truth; the Cyprus issue has been ongoing since 1963. He does not mention the sufferings and forced displacement of Turkish Cypriots before 1974. In this case, I question his sincerity.” He said that Christodoulides was insincere regarding a possible settlement on the island and ignored the facts.

He added that what was important for the Turkish Cypriot people was to maintain their existence in Cyprus on the basis of equality.

“It is known worldwide that the negotiations for a federal settlement have been exhausted for years. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also expressed this in his historic speech at the United Nations. Christodoulides is still insisting on a federal settlement, but Mr Erdoğan has responded to him; the whole world has learned that there cannot be an agreement on a federal basis,” the president said.

Tatar pointed out that the Greek Cypriot side’s intention was to remove Turkish troops from the island, scrap the system of guarantees, and to create an administration dominated and controlled by Greek Cypriots.

“With the support of the motherland, in a stage-by-stage process, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has come to a point where it must be recognized by the whole world, and you must respect its independence. It is time to establish diplomatic, political, and economic relations in this country; these are historic and valuable speeches,” he added.

President Tatar described the Greek Cypriot leader’s views as a product of fantasy, incompatible with the realities on the island, and one that ignored Turkish Cypriots and their legitimate rights and interests.

Pointing out that Christodulides’ statements were a political tool that did not conform to sincerity, Tatar said, “If these relations are to be conducted within the framework of respect, it is necessary to accept the reality of the TRNC, and if there is to be a sustainable agreement in Cyprus, it will definitely be based on the cooperation of two states.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

