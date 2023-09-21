Ziynet Sali and LTB Orchestra Thrilled Audience

Girne, the heart of Cyprus, hosted a night full of music last night (19th September). ‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’ continued with a concert that thrilled music lovers and provided unforgettable moments. The star of the night was Turkish Cypriot artist Ziynet Sali playing with the Nicosia Municipal Orchestra.

Ziynet Sali, who took the stage at Girne Amphitheatre accompanied by the magnificent performance of the Nicosia Municipal Orchestra, gave the audience an unforgettable night. Ziynet Sali’s stage energy and voice fascinated the audience. The artist, who presented a visual feast, received great applause with her performance.

‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’ was full of not only music but also visual beauty and popular songs such as ‘My Heart is on Holiday’ and ‘Ağlar Mıtım Ağlamam’. The folklore team members who accompanied Sali while she sang her songs also added a different atmosphere to the night.

At the beginning of the evening, Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul gave a plaque and flowers to Northern Cyprus Turkcell General Manager, Murat Küçüközdemir, and Nicosia Turkish Mayor, Mehmet Harmancı, for their contributions to Girne Arkın Group Fest 23.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

