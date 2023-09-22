Turkish Cypriots Exist for a 2 State Solution

Introduction By Chris Elliott…..

Well there have been no changes it seems as TRNC President Ersin Tatar made an assessment of the speech delivered by the Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides, during his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, in which he said that “there is no other basis for the solution of the Cyprus problem outside the decisions of the United Nations Security Council, and there never will be.”

Tatar said that Christodoulides was attempting to create public opinion with his speech at the UN General Assembly.

Reacting to Christodoulides’ remarks that the Cyprus issue began in 1974, Tatar said, “This does not reflect the truth; the Cyprus issue has been ongoing since 1963. He does not mention the sufferings and forced displacement of Turkish Cypriots before 1974. In this case, I question his sincerity.” He said that Christodoulides was insincere regarding a possible settlement on the island and ignored the facts.

Republic of Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, “We invite the international community to recognise the independence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.” whilst addressing the participants at the 78th UN General Assembly meeting at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

In the following video published on TikTok by the Facebook group “Turkish Cypriots Exist” Arkin Oksuzoglu also calls for a 2 State Solution to the Cyprus Issue which will be upsetting to the so-called RoC and the rest of the world who have all been supporting the reunification of the island of Cyprus with UNIFCYP boots on the ground using aggression and unequal treatment to the TRNC which just maintains the status quo and RoC privileged status.

See more of Turkish Cypriots Exist on TIKTOK

Like this: Like Loading...