Vintage and Antique Market Held In Ramadan Cemil Square

‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’, organized a Vintage & Antique Market which was held on Saturday, September 16, at Girne Ramadan Cemil Square.

The Vintage and antique market displayed many products that have been forgotten over time, that bear traces of their periods, that hold a place in the collective memory of society, in our memories, and that are carried forward to the future.

Sales were made of cultural and artistic items, tools, printed publications, objects, accessories, records, ephemera, souvenirs, and collectible objects.

There were also nostalgic Turkish and English music concerts played from records, and stands with coffee and snacks.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

