Rocking With Reva at Girne Arkın Group Fest 23

Music lovers were rocking at the Reva Concert at the Girne Arkın Group Fest 23 event.

Taking the stage during the ‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’ event, Reva Group gave the audience unforgettable moments with their magnificent Turkish pop concert at Ramadan Cemil Square. The audience at the Reva concert enjoyed dancing and singing along while the band performed their songs. Reva Group’s stage energy never dropped throughout the concert and provided the audience with a very enjoyable time.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

