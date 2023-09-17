September 17, 2023

Girne hosted an unforgettable theatre experience last night. ‘Pygmalion A Democracy Musical’, which took the stage at Girne Amphitheatre as part of ‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’, fascinated theatre lovers with its special performance. Creating an interesting atmosphere with its stage design, costumes, and music, the musical offered the audience the opportunity to spend an enjoyable night under the magic spell of art.

The musical, staged by Kyrenia Theatre Su, was written by Burçhan Göze and directed by Derman Atık and Cenk Gürçağ. ‘Pygmalion A Democracy Musical’, a two-act comedy about a hypothetical kingdom of Cyprus in a hypothetical age, offered the audience an emotional and intellectual journey with its references and examples to today’s politics.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Vintage and Antique Market Held In Ramadan Cemil Square

September 17, 2023

Rocking With Reva at Girne Arkın Group Fest 23

September 17, 2023

You may have missed

‘Pygmalion A Democracy Musical’

September 17, 2023

Vintage and Antique Market Held In Ramadan Cemil Square

September 17, 2023

Rocking With Reva at Girne Arkın Group Fest 23

September 17, 2023

LTG Latin Group Performed at Girne Fest 23

September 17, 2023

KAR Summer Raffle was drawn at Tim’s Cafe

September 15, 2023

European Parliament’s 2022 Report on Türkiye slammed!

September 15, 2023 2
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: