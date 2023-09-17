Girne hosted an unforgettable theatre experience last night. ‘Pygmalion A Democracy Musical’, which took the stage at Girne Amphitheatre as part of ‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’, fascinated theatre lovers with its special performance. Creating an interesting atmosphere with its stage design, costumes, and music, the musical offered the audience the opportunity to spend an enjoyable night under the magic spell of art.

The musical, staged by Kyrenia Theatre Su, was written by Burçhan Göze and directed by Derman Atık and Cenk Gürçağ. ‘Pygmalion A Democracy Musical’, a two-act comedy about a hypothetical kingdom of Cyprus in a hypothetical age, offered the audience an emotional and intellectual journey with its references and examples to today’s politics.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

