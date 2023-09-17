September 17, 2023

Nicosia Municipal Orchestra Latin Group gave music lovers an unforgettable concert as part of the ‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’ event at Ramadan Cemil Square. This event was a perfect blend of music and dance.

The LTB Latin Group brought the beat of Latin rhythms to the centre of Girne providing an unforgettable experience throughout the night. The orchestra fascinated the audience with its energetic performances and striking stage shows. The audience, enthused by the rhythm of Latin music throughout the event danced the night away.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Rocking With Reva at Girne Arkın Group Fest 23

September 17, 2023

KAR Summer Raffle was drawn at Tim’s Cafe

September 15, 2023

You may have missed

Rocking With Reva at Girne Arkın Group Fest 23

September 17, 2023

LTG Latin Group Performed at Girne Fest 23

September 17, 2023

KAR Summer Raffle was drawn at Tim’s Cafe

September 15, 2023

European Parliament’s 2022 Report on Türkiye slammed!

September 15, 2023 2

Legendary Cahit Berkay Thrills Girne

September 15, 2023

Cengo-V- Park for Children Opened

September 15, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: