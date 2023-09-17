LTG Latin Group Performed at Girne Fest 23

Nicosia Municipal Orchestra Latin Group gave music lovers an unforgettable concert as part of the ‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’ event at Ramadan Cemil Square. This event was a perfect blend of music and dance.

The LTB Latin Group brought the beat of Latin rhythms to the centre of Girne providing an unforgettable experience throughout the night. The orchestra fascinated the audience with its energetic performances and striking stage shows. The audience, enthused by the rhythm of Latin music throughout the event danced the night away.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

