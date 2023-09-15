Readers mail…..

From Ian Fell ….KAR ….Kyrenia Animal Rescue.

The Kyrenia Animal Rescue – KAR Summer Raffle was drawn at Tim’s Cafe in Ozanköy last Monday 11th September after a very lively session of bingo – which is well worth a visit on a future Monday afternoons. The raffle has raised much-needed funds to help towards the provision of welfare for all the dogs and cats residents at our Arapköy Rescue Centre.

All prizes are currently available for collection at the KAR offices / Gladrags in Karakum from Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. until the end of next week.

KAR would like to sincerely thank those businesses who donated prizes for the raffle including:-

Olivia Palm Hotel, Kyrenia

Cafe Balgaymag (Topset Hotel), Karaoğlanoğlu

Sammy’s Hotel, Kyrenia

Di-Nero’s Bistro, Kyrenia

Peri’s Fish Restaurant, Karaoğlanoğlu

Confidential Clinic Cyprus, Doganköy

Küp Doner, Kyrenia

Penguin Parlour at Olivia Palm Hotel

Mardos Restaurant, Catalköy

Minnies Beauty Salon, Karakum

Not forgetting Tim’s Cafe and Bar for hosting the event and for hosting the regular Monday afternoon Bingo sessions and finally, to send huge appreciation to everyone for their generous sponsorship of the event.

We are currently working on further fundraising events for KAR and Street Paws at KAR and hope that you will continue to support these money-raising events which are so badly needed to help the street animals of North Cyprus. Our next event is at Sultan’s Restaurant, Catalköy on Friday 22nd September — which also includes a performance by the Catalköy Folk Dancers so hopefully, we will see you all there!

