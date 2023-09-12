September 12, 2023

Girne Municipality has started maintenance and cleaning works on sewers and rainwater drainage lines in order to prevent the problems that occur in the city after rainfalls that block the sewage and manholes for various reasons. In this context, the cleaning works started in Girne are continuing rapidly. Girne Municipality’s sewerage teams are continuing their work on the sewage lines in Öğr. Kubilay Çaydamlı Street, Erenler Street, İstanbul Street, Bengi Street, and Mücahitler Street are in line with their schedule.

Sewerage teams noted that they will continue their planned line cleaning works throughout the city.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Straw: “We should never have let South Cyprus join the EU”

September 8, 2023 4

Azerbaijan pledge to fly the TRNC Flag

September 8, 2023

You may have missed

Girne Municipality Starts Cleaning the Drains

September 12, 2023

Official Opening of 5th International Vounous Terracotta Symposium

September 11, 2023

CLASSY ÇETİNKAYA TOO GOOD FOR ESENTEPE

September 11, 2023

Tuesday Talk With Nobel Prize Nominee Professor Vamik Volkan

September 11, 2023

1st International Underwater Image Photography Contest

September 10, 2023

We Have More Great “Girne Fest 23” Events

September 10, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: