Girne Municipality Starts Cleaning the Drains

Girne Municipality has started maintenance and cleaning works on sewers and rainwater drainage lines in order to prevent the problems that occur in the city after rainfalls that block the sewage and manholes for various reasons. In this context, the cleaning works started in Girne are continuing rapidly. Girne Municipality’s sewerage teams are continuing their work on the sewage lines in Öğr. Kubilay Çaydamlı Street, Erenler Street, İstanbul Street, Bengi Street, and Mücahitler Street are in line with their schedule.

Sewerage teams noted that they will continue their planned line cleaning works throughout the city.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

