Tuesday Talk With Nobel Prize Nominee Professor Vamik Volkan

‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’ is hosting Professor of Psychiatry Vamık Cemal Volkan who has been nominated for more than one Nobel Peace Prize. Turkish Cypriot Prof. Dr. Vamık C. Volkan will meet book lovers and will talk about his book entitled ‘A Look at Our Inner World‘ on Tuesday, September 12 at 19:30 at the Girne Municipality Art Gallery.

The event, which will be held free of charge, will be moderated by Prof. Dr. Şevket Öznur, President and Faculty Member of the Union of Turkish Cypriot Writers.

Dr. Vamık Volkan was born in Cyprus. He graduated from Ankara Faculty of Medicine in 1956. He went to the USA and taught psychiatry at the University of Virginia for 45 years and was the chief physician of that university's hospital for 18 years. Since retiring in 2002, he spends 4 months of the year at his home in Cyprus. Professor Volkan is the first visiting scientist of the Yitzak Rabin Center in Tel Aviv. He is also a visiting professor at Boston Law School. He was a guest lecturer at Ege, Cerrahpaşa and Ankara Universities. He was awarded the Sigmund Freud Prize by the Vienna World Psychiatric Association. Vamık C. Volkan has published more than 50 works, which have been translated into many languages and nearly 500 scientific articles. Dr Volkan has also helped traumatized communities. He was a member for more than 10 years of the Negotiating Network, which sought a peaceful way in world affairs under former U.S. President Jimmy Carter. Due to these efforts, he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 27 times thanks to the letters of support from 4 countries. In 2016, he was awarded the Mary Sigorrni prize in psychoanalysis, the most prestigious award after the Nobel Prize.

Source: Girne Municipality

