CLASSY ÇETİNKAYA TOO GOOD FOR ESENTEPE

By Richard Beale….

They came to Esentepe in their posh coach, Super League team Çetinkaya from Lefkoşa were soon strutting around on the pitch, showing their class leaving Esentepe to “huff and puff”.

Results: ESENTEPE KKSK 0 ÇETİNKAYA TSK 2 (friendly match).

Saturday, September 9: Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

Ex Esentepe Coach Cemal Kır brought his team to the Erdal Barut Stadium and they showed the difference between the Super League and League 1. Esentepe were simply outclassed, they didn’t disgrace themselves they never gave up but Çetinkaya’s talented squad was far too good for them.

Çetinkaya dominated the match from start to finish, Esentepe could not spend any time on the ball, they were too predictable.

Esentepe normally is very strong in midfield but were missing key players in that department through injury Emre Mutlu, Salih Karal, Mahmut Izoğlu, and Ali Avcısoyu had limited options.

To make matters worse they lost key defender Devran Güneş, who fell awkwardly with a neck injury. The unfortunate teenage defender was taken to Hospital by Ambulance we hope it is not too serious an injury.

Esentepe only created one chance in the entire match and they squandered a golden opportunity as early as the 3rd minute. A long ball caught Çetinkaya’s defence square with them appealing for offside, leaving Deniz and Dursun Ali in the clear. Deniz did the right thing as the goalkeeper advanced on him, squaring the ball across to Dursun who with only a defender on the line, somehow how managed to shoot against him, and the chance was lost.

Esentepe would pay dearly for that miss as the visitors took the lead in the 17th minute after a comical goal was given away. Emek sent a back pass to goalkeeper Osman who only had to clear the ball but he decided not to lose possession to Çetinkaya Nigerian player OSITA KINGSLEY OBIEKWE who had the simple task of tapping the ball into an empty net. 0-1

The rest of the half was dominated by Çetinkaya, who came close in the 38th minute hitting the Esentepe right-hand post. Esentepe lost defender Devran with a neck injury and had to be replaced with Nersin in the 40th minute.

In the second half, Çetinkaya continued to dominate having lots of possession and hitting the Esentepe crossbar in the 57th minute. It came no surprise when they increased their lead in the 59th minute their two impressive African players Osita and Ernest exchanging passes, cutting through the Esentepe defence for ERNEST EMMANUAL to finish at the far post. 0-2.

Esentepe was too predictable with the long ball looking for Deniz, who often had 2 or 3 defenders on him, he desperately needed a target man to play alongside him and was becoming increasingly frustrated.

Çetinkaya should have added to their tally missing some good chances either through poor finishing, poor shooting or finding Ahmet in the Esentepe goal.

I thought Esentepe’s recent signing defender OĞUZ GÖKTAŞ was their best player, up against an awkward customer in Ernest he acquitted himself well.

Semih Arslan for the time he was on the field put himself about, showing plenty of energy.

ESENTEPE TEAM:

Osman (Ahmet 46) GK : Mehmet Ada, Devran (Nersin 40), OĞUZ, Emek (Okan 65) ;

Tuğra (Gökdeniz 80), Semih (Hüseyin 60) ; Ege Can (Şahin 75), Dursun Ali (İlyas 30) :

Melih (Dinçer 80) : Deniz.

