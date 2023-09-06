September 6, 2023

Readers mail…..
From Ian Fell … KAR…

Here comes the next Kyrenia Animal Rescue fundraising event:

  •  The event – KAR Summer Fayre.
  • The venue – Sultan’s Restaurant in Catalkoy.
  • The date – Friday 22nd September.
  • The time – between 6 pm and 10 pm.

Please come along and join us for our Summer Fayre where we will be raising funds to help look after our beautiful dogs and cats at the rescue centre. There will be craft stalls, bingo, live entertainment, and lots more!

If you would like to book a stall, please contact Corinne on 0533 847 0530.

We hope to see you there – full details are on the attached poster. Please tell your friends and come along and join us!

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Save the Day – Neuter and Spay – Update 22nd August 2023

August 22, 2023

Winds of Rotary Concert at the Girne Amphitheatre

July 31, 2023

You may have missed

Invitation to Kyrenia Animal Rescue Summer Fayre

September 6, 2023

The LBT Play ‘A Beautiful Day in the Park’

September 6, 2023

President Ersin Tatar welcomes the British Residents Society

September 6, 2023 2

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 269 has arrived

September 5, 2023

CyprusScene shares “What’s on Where” Update

September 5, 2023

“Talking Round North Cyprus” The Artist and Eagle’s Nest One

September 5, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: