Invitation to Kyrenia Animal Rescue Summer Fayre

From Ian Fell … KAR…

Here comes the next Kyrenia Animal Rescue fundraising event:

The event – KAR Summer Fayre.

The venue – Sultan’s Restaurant in Catalkoy.

The date – Friday 22nd September.

The time – between 6 pm and 10 pm.

Please come along and join us for our Summer Fayre where we will be raising funds to help look after our beautiful dogs and cats at the rescue centre. There will be craft stalls, bingo, live entertainment, and lots more!

If you would like to book a stall, please contact Corinne on 0533 847 0530.

We hope to see you there – full details are on the attached poster. Please tell your friends and come along and join us!

