“Talking Round North Cyprus” The Artist and Eagle’s Nest One

Here is the latest “Talking Round North Cyprus” podcast from Sara Palmer and Roger Bara.

Sara visits Gul Ciplak (The Artist) in Dipkarpaz to find out about her holiday lets and paintings and catches up with Mike and Veysal from Eagle’s Nest a year on. Plus The Russians are coming… or here already in large numbers

Click the right-hand arrow above to hear the “The Artist and Eagle’s Nest One” Podcast

Each fortnight, you can hear the latest news and views about North Cyprus, together with an exclusive interview with someone who has an affiliation with the place. Included in the episodes already published have been restaurateurs, estate agents, reporters, doctors, and even a pig farmer from Nicosia!

It’s easy to subscribe – just click wherever you get your podcasts from – so you never miss an episode. And if you’ve got a story to tell, then you can find us on Facebook, Twitter or drop us an email on trnc.podcast@gmail.com.

Like this: Like Loading...