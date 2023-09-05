September 5, 2023

Here is the latest “Talking Round North Cyprus” podcast from Sara Palmer and Roger Bara.

Sara visits Gul Ciplak (The Artist) in Dipkarpaz to find out about her holiday lets and paintings and catches up with Mike and Veysal from Eagle’s Nest a year on. Plus The Russians are coming… or here already in large numbers

Click the right-hand arrow above to hear the “The Artist and Eagle’s Nest OnePodcast

Each fortnight, you can hear the latest news and views about North Cyprus, together with an exclusive interview with someone who has an affiliation with the place. Included in the episodes already published have been restaurateurs, estate agents, reporters, doctors, and even a pig farmer from Nicosia!

It’s easy to subscribe – just click wherever you get your podcasts from – so you never miss an episode.  And if you’ve got a story to tell, then you can find us on Facebook, Twitter or drop us an email on  trnc.podcast@gmail.com.

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

DENIZ DOUBLE “DOES” IT FOR ESENTEPE!

September 4, 2023

Is UNFICYP trying to force TRNC into a union with the RoC?

September 3, 2023

You may have missed

“Talking Round North Cyprus” The Artist and Eagle’s Nest One

September 5, 2023

DENIZ DOUBLE “DOES” IT FOR ESENTEPE!

September 4, 2023

Is UNFICYP trying to force TRNC into a union with the RoC?

September 3, 2023

President Ersin Tatar participated in the inauguration of Ozanköy Carob Molasses Festival

September 3, 2023

Girne Belediyesi and Dev-İş Sign Union Agreement

September 3, 2023

The Arkin Group Girne Fest 23

September 3, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: