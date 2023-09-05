CyprusScene shares “What’s on Where” Update

By Chris Elliott….

Many entertainers along with other people wishing to promote events have been visiting our CyprusScene shares “What’s on Where” Facebook page click here and posting their forthcoming events posters.

Our Facebook page language is English so if you wish to post, posters in other languages please do so but we require this to be supported with an English language introduction to help other readers!.

Naturally, we wish to control the postings and sadly have to delete posts that try to promote restaurant food and menus or services and items for sale, so for those followers that want to share this type of material please do so on those social media pages that will best support you needs.

We are very happy to share the news of what entertainment events are arriving in the near future so you can make your arrangements to attend those that are of interest to you.

Please may we ask for your help to CyprusScene as we face ever-increasing production costs for our various promotional activities and we would appreciate donations to our “Buy me a Coffee” campaign which will help us maintain our efforts on our follower’s and supporters’ behalf.

