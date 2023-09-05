September 5, 2023

By Chris Elliott….

Many entertainers along with other people wishing to promote events have been visiting our CyprusScene shares “What’s on Where” Facebook page click here and posting their forthcoming events posters.

Our Facebook page language is English so if you wish to post, posters in other languages please do so but we require this to be supported with an English language introduction to help other readers!.

Naturally, we wish to control the postings and sadly have to delete posts that try to promote restaurant food and menus or services and items for sale, so for those followers that want to share this type of material please do so on those social media pages that will best support you needs.

We are very happy to share the news of what entertainment events are arriving in the near future so you can make your arrangements to attend those that are of interest to you.

Please may we ask for your help to CyprusScene as we face ever-increasing production costs for our various promotional activities and we would appreciate donations to our “Buy me a Coffee” campaign which will help us maintain our efforts on our follower’s and supporters’ behalf.

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

DENIZ DOUBLE “DOES” IT FOR ESENTEPE!

September 4, 2023

President Ersin Tatar participated in the inauguration of Ozanköy Carob Molasses Festival

September 3, 2023

You may have missed

CyprusScene shares “What’s on Where” Update

September 5, 2023

“Talking Round North Cyprus” The Artist and Eagle’s Nest One

September 5, 2023

DENIZ DOUBLE “DOES” IT FOR ESENTEPE!

September 4, 2023

Is UNFICYP trying to force TRNC into a union with the RoC?

September 3, 2023

President Ersin Tatar participated in the inauguration of Ozanköy Carob Molasses Festival

September 3, 2023

Girne Belediyesi and Dev-İş Sign Union Agreement

September 3, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: