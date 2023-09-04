DENIZ DOUBLE “DOES” IT FOR ESENTEPE!

By Richard Beale….

A goal in each half by striker DENİZ KIBAR was enough to see off the challenge of visitors Çanakkale in what was Esentepe’s 7th pre-season warm-up match.

Results: ESENTEPE KKSK 2 ÇANAKKALE TSK 1

Saturday, September 2: Friendly Match: Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

Esentepe pre-season preparations continue, for the season that begins on September 23, the club has arranged two more friendly matches against Super League opposition for the next two consecutive Saturdays.

This match against Famagusta-based side Çanakkale proved a good workout for both sides with the Coaches being able to use their entire squads.

Çanakkale a team that often struggles against relegation has had an injection of money ploughed into the club by their sponsors. This has resulted in the recruitment of a top Technical Director. Ahmet Ogan and an influx of transfers coming in, I believe they have a massive squad of 28 players.

Esentepe should have won this match by a greater margin missing some easy chances, especially in the first half which they dominated.

In the second half, Çanakkale saw more of the ball but rarely troubled Ahmet in the home goal.

Çanakkale defence was kept occupied by quick breaks from Deniz, Ali, and Ege Can, with Melih playing a more withdrawn role, chances and plenty were created but not put away.

TUĞRA KILIÇ was my choice for Esentepe’s best player, working hard all over the pitch, he never stops running.

Trial list defender OĞUZ GÖKTAŞ had another steady match, starting in a central role then switching to left back.

Young 16-year-old MEHMET ADA played the full 90 minutes at right back, gaining experience and continuing to impress.

GOALS:

6 mins: A brilliant through ball from nearly the halfway line from Melih sent DENİZ KIBAR through on goal and he made no mistake. 1-0

81 mins: A second goal for DENİZ KIBAR scoring a fine individual goal after a many run past the defenders. 2-0

87 mins: A consolation goal for the visitors scored from the penalty spot, after a foul in the box put away by YUNUS. 2-1.

ESENTEPE TEAM: Ahmet (gk) ; Mehmet Ada, Devran, Oğuz (Okan 64), Emek (Nersin 46) ; TUĞRA : Ilyas (Dursun Ali 64), Ali (Sahin 75) ; Semih (Hüseyin 62), Melih (Ege Can 46) ; Deniz (Gökdeniz 82).

