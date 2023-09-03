The Arkin Group Girne Fest 23

ARKIN GROUP GİRNE FEST 23, a new festival for Girne, will be held for the first time in 2023. The festival will feature a variety of cultural, artistic, and sporting events, including concerts, theatre, and sports. The festival will be held from September 1 to October 10, 2023. It will be held in various locations around Girne, including the Girne Municipality Amphitheater, Ramadan Cemil Square, Kaşgar Court, Karaoğlanoğlu Beach, Ozanköy, and Zeytinlik.

Some of the artists who will perform at the festival include Manga, Cahit Berkay and the Senfonik Anadolu Orkestrası, Ziynet Sali and the LTB Orkestrası, Santana Tribute Band, Haluk Levent, and Edip Akbayram. In addition to concerts, the festival will also feature theatrical performances, sporting events, and cultural exhibitions.

The festival is being organized by the Girne Municipality and sponsored by Arkın Group, Merit Park Hotel, Dome Hotel, KKTCELL, and others. The festival is expected to attract visitors from around the world and help to promote Girne as a tourist destination.

Here are some additional details from the press release:

The festival will be the first time that a variety of festivals that have been held in Girne in the past have been brought together under one umbrella.

The festival is expected to create a new tourism season for Girne in September.

Tickets for the festival will be available online and at various locations in Girne.

Quotes from the press release:

Girne Municipality Mayor Murat Şenkul: “This festival will not be just another festival. It will be a promotional event for the city of Girne.”

Arkın Group Board Chairman Erbil Arkın: “We believe that this festival will become a tradition that is worthy of Cyprus’s pearl, Girne.”

ARUCAD Director Sinan Arkın: “We believe that institutions have a responsibility to support activities that are being conducted.”

Dome Hotel Deputy General Manager Hakan Babacan: “This is an activity that will allow people to escape from the economic difficulties they are experiencing.”

Merit Park Hotel Public Relations Manager Devrim Metin: “We are always ready to contribute to any kind of contribution to the city and to the living.”

KKTCELL Brand Communication Manager Özlem Kavaz Soykan: “We are excited to be a part of this festival.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

