A Journey with My Son and meeting Cemal ASPAVA in Gemikonağı

September 2, 2023

By Helen L. Karayman….

During the 24 hours we’ve spent at Swan of Soli, we’ve made quite an interesting discovery: an antiquities shop in Gemikonağı. The owner, Cemal ASPAVA is a man of many talents.

From being a master in martial arts to being multiple darts champion, from being the first Cypriot to organise a bicommunal sports event to being an English teacher, he is also an avid collector and quite passionate about the local heritage.

This interview is a MUST WATCH!

