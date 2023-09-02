A Journey with My Son and meeting Cemal ASPAVA in Gemikonağı

By Helen L. Karayman….

During the 24 hours we’ve spent at Swan of Soli, we’ve made quite an interesting discovery: an antiquities shop in Gemikonağı. The owner, Cemal ASPAVA is a man of many talents.

From being a master in martial arts to being multiple darts champion, from being the first Cypriot to organise a bicommunal sports event to being an English teacher, he is also an avid collector and quite passionate about the local heritage.

This interview is a MUST WATCH!

