President Tatar issues message in remembrance of Taşkent martyrs

TRNC President Ersin Tatar commemorated the Taşkent martyrs, stating that it is the greatest responsibility towards the martyrs, the children, and future generations to build the future by taking lessons from the past.

In his message, Tatar expressed his great sorrow for the innocent Turkish Cypriot civilians who were brutally murdered by the fascist EOKA terrorist organization and Greek Cypriot armed elements during the events that followed the Greek coup d’etat of 15 July 1974.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

