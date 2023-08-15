FM Ertuğruloğlu’s 49th anniversary message of 1974 Turkish Peace Operation

TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu issued a message on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the second phase of the 1974 Turkish Peace Operation, which followed the Greek coup d’etat of 15 July 1974, aimed at annexing Cyprus to Greece (Enosis).

Noting that the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation, which was carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces by using the guarantor rights and obligations of Türkiye, saved the Turkish Cypriot people from final annihilation, Minister Ertuğruloğlu emphasised that after the Peace Operation, the Turkish Cypriot people had gained their own homeland and the peace and security provided by the Turkish Peace Force.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

