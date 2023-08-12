August 12, 2023

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu received the delegation of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Businessmen’s Association (ATIB), which held contacts in the TRNC in order to develop cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

During his reception, Ertuğruloğlu informed the delegation about the historical process of the Cyprus issue and answered the questions of the delegation members on Cyprus.

Stating that there is no question of a common state with the Greek Cypriots, and that we will continue side by side as two neighbouring states on the island of Cyprus, Ertuğruloğlu said: “It is out of the question for us to bow down to difficulties and make concessions. We continue on our way with more determination.”

Ertuğruloğlu said “In this process, your visit is important for us. I believe that with the support of Türkiye, cultural, commercial, sporting activities and cooperation opportunities between us will further develop.”

Also speaking, the head of the ATIB Cemal Yangın stated that Azerbaijani Turks love the TRNC as their own state and added that they aim to develop cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

1 thought on "Ertuğruloğlu receives ATIB delegation

  1. We have Chosen Our Path into the Future which is of Progressive with a justification, and A Just One.
    Our Neighbours Obsession’s with the Past? They are Welcome to Stay With, but We Don’t Have any Such Aspirations.
    We Welcome Everyone as a Friend or a Family, which ever they choose to be, without any Expectation or Exemption.

