Big Music Quiz on 7th August at the Spice Garden Bahçeli

It was a packed and banging good night for Susie’s Big Music Quiz at the Spice Garden restaurant, Bahceli on Monday 7th August 2023.

The rounds consisted of, TV, DUETS, ELVIS, FOODS, FILMS, and the BIG 20!

The results were

1st Dunne N Dusted 91

2nd Easy Peelers 88

3rd Here’s Johnny 87

4th Shebells 83

5th Morretts 77

6th Meerkats 74

7th Birthday Gang 72

8th Who Let The Dogs Out 70

9th Vaughnleys 23 62

10th Simon & Abigail 61

And The Famous Lemon Went To No Ideas

Well Done To You All for being a great bunch of quizzers !!!

Thank you to Khalid and his team at the Spice Gardens for the excellent food, great service, and a wonderful atmosphere.

We are at Spice Garden with the Big Music Quiz on the 1st Monday of every month so do please book your table as it gets very very busy with all our quizzers joining us for a great nights entertainment

KEEP SMILING

SUSIE Q Xxxx

Please visit my Facebook page to see more event pictures

2nd The Easy Peelers 3rd Here’s Johnny Lemon Loosers

