Big Music Quiz on 7th August at the Spice Garden Bahçeli
Readers mail….
From Susie L Ford … Quiz mistress….
It was a packed and banging good night for Susie’s Big Music Quiz at the Spice Garden restaurant, Bahceli on Monday 7th August 2023.
The rounds consisted of, TV, DUETS, ELVIS, FOODS, FILMS, and the BIG 20!
The results were
- 1st Dunne N Dusted 91
- 2nd Easy Peelers 88
- 3rd Here’s Johnny 87
- 4th Shebells 83
- 5th Morretts 77
- 6th Meerkats 74
- 7th Birthday Gang 72
- 8th Who Let The Dogs Out 70
- 9th Vaughnleys 23 62
- 10th Simon & Abigail 61
- And The Famous Lemon Went To No Ideas
Well Done To You All for being a great bunch of quizzers !!!
Thank you to Khalid and his team at the Spice Gardens for the excellent food, great service, and a wonderful atmosphere.
We are at Spice Garden with the Big Music Quiz on the 1st Monday of every month so do please book your table as it gets very very busy with all our quizzers joining us for a great nights entertainment
KEEP SMILING
SUSIE Q Xxxx
Please visit my Facebook page to see more event pictures