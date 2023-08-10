August 10, 2023

Readers mail….
From Susie L Ford … Quiz mistress….

It was a packed and banging good night for Susie’s Big Music Quiz at the Spice Garden restaurant, Bahceli on Monday 7th August 2023.

The rounds consisted of, TV, DUETS, ELVIS, FOODS, FILMS, and the BIG 20!

The results were

  • 1st             Dunne N Dusted               91 
  • 2nd            Easy  Peelers                    88
  • 3rd             Here’s Johnny                 87  
  • 4th             Shebells                            83
  • 5th             Morretts                             77
  • 6th             Meerkats                           74
  • 7th             Birthday Gang                   72
  • 8th             Who Let The Dogs Out     70
  • 9th             Vaughnleys 23                  62
  • 10th           Simon & Abigail                61
  • And The Famous Lemon Went To  No Ideas

Well Done To You All for being a great bunch of quizzers !!!

Thank you to Khalid and his team at the Spice Gardens for the excellent food, great service, and a wonderful atmosphere.

We are at Spice Garden with the  Big Music Quiz on the 1st Monday of every month so do please book your table as it gets very very busy with all our quizzers joining us for a great nights entertainment

KEEP SMILING

SUSIE Q Xxxx         

Please visit my Facebook page to see more event pictures

2nd The Easy Peelers
3rd Here’s Johnny
Lemon Loosers
If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

FIRST FRIENDLY MATCH, FIRST WIN

August 10, 2023

Visiting Erenkoy on 8th August 2023 for an archery competition

August 10, 2023

You may have missed

Big Music Quiz on 7th August at the Spice Garden Bahçeli

August 10, 2023

FIRST FRIENDLY MATCH, FIRST WIN

August 10, 2023

Visiting Erenkoy on 8th August 2023 for an archery competition

August 10, 2023

President Tatar message of condolence for Ambassador János Hóvári

August 10, 2023

Asking again Why does the UK not recognise the TRNC?

August 9, 2023

Çavuşoğlu at the Economic Cooperation Organization Education Institute

August 7, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: