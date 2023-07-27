July 27, 2023

Taşpınar Martyrs were commemorated with a ceremony held yesterday morning (25 July 2023).

Speaking at the ceremony held in Taşpınar for those who were martyred during the Greek Cypriots campaign to unite Cyprus with Greece (ENOSIS), and the Peace Operation in 1974, President Ersin Tatar emphasised that it is thanks to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for an independent State with territory, a Republic and a people in peace and freedom in TRNC.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

1 thought on “Taşpınar Martyrs commemorated

  1. The Publicity Department of the South had managed to Convince the World that, All of Cyprus Problem, Started with the Turkish Military Invasion of Cyprus.

    Apparently all the the previous governments, In Cyprus as well as of Türkiye Has not managed to Reverse the Effects of that Propaganda.

    One thing that we can be proud of is the Stand of the President and the Parliament is Their Stance for the Two States Solution and of the Equal status in Every Way and All Aspects.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Ertuğruloğlu attends 16th International Defence Industry Fair

Ertuğruloğlu attends 16th International Defence Industry Fair

July 27, 2023
TRNC President Ersin Tatar Commemorated Peace and Freedom Day

TRNC President Ersin Tatar Commemorated Peace and Freedom Day

July 22, 2023

You may have missed

Ertuğruloğlu attends 16th International Defence Industry Fair

Ertuğruloğlu attends 16th International Defence Industry Fair

July 27, 2023
Taşpınar Martyrs commemorated

Taşpınar Martyrs commemorated

July 27, 2023
“Talking Round North Cyprus” The Lack of Social Care One

“Talking Round North Cyprus” The Lack of Social Care One

July 24, 2023
Bahçeli Lose In The Gloom In Penalty Shootout

Bahçeli Lose In The Gloom In Penalty Shootout

July 23, 2023
TFR Boat trip to see Solo Turk

TFR Boat trip to see Solo Turk

July 23, 2023
Susie’s Quiz results for 20th July 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 20th July 2023 at the Diiva Restaurant

July 23, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: