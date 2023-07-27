Taşpınar Martyrs commemorated

Taşpınar Martyrs were commemorated with a ceremony held yesterday morning (25 July 2023).

Speaking at the ceremony held in Taşpınar for those who were martyred during the Greek Cypriots campaign to unite Cyprus with Greece (ENOSIS), and the Peace Operation in 1974, President Ersin Tatar emphasised that it is thanks to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for an independent State with territory, a Republic and a people in peace and freedom in TRNC.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Like this: Like Loading...