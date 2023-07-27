Taşpınar Martyrs commemorated
Taşpınar Martyrs were commemorated with a ceremony held yesterday morning (25 July 2023).
Speaking at the ceremony held in Taşpınar for those who were martyred during the Greek Cypriots campaign to unite Cyprus with Greece (ENOSIS), and the Peace Operation in 1974, President Ersin Tatar emphasised that it is thanks to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for an independent State with territory, a Republic and a people in peace and freedom in TRNC.
Source: TRNC Public Information Office
1 thought on “Taşpınar Martyrs commemorated”
The Publicity Department of the South had managed to Convince the World that, All of Cyprus Problem, Started with the Turkish Military Invasion of Cyprus.
Apparently all the the previous governments, In Cyprus as well as of Türkiye Has not managed to Reverse the Effects of that Propaganda.
One thing that we can be proud of is the Stand of the President and the Parliament is Their Stance for the Two States Solution and of the Equal status in Every Way and All Aspects.